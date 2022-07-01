Ricky Rubio reportedly returns to Cleveland Cavaliers on multi-year deal
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to multiple reports, Ricky Rubio is returning to Cleveland for the 2022-23 season.
The point guard played in 34 games for the Cavaliers before a December 2021 ACL injury ended his season prematurely.
Rubio was crucial in Cleveland’s early-season success.
The 31-year-old was included in a trade package later in the season to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Caris LeVert.
It’s unclear at this time where Rubio is in the recovery process. He did tear his ACL in the same leg at the start of his NBA career approximately a decade ago.
