Ricky Rubio reportedly returns to Cleveland Cavaliers on multi-year deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to multiple reports, Ricky Rubio is returning to Cleveland for the 2022-23 season.

Free agent guard Ricky Rubio has reached an agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a three-year, $18.4 million deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2022

The point guard played in 34 games for the Cavaliers before a December 2021 ACL injury ended his season prematurely.

Rubio played an immense role in the Cavaliers torrid start to the season a year ago before tearing his left ACL. Cleveland traded him to Indiana as an expiring contract at deadline, but both sides were hopeful a reunion could happen -- and now it will on a new multi-year deal. https://t.co/zny6YjZGWR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Rubio was crucial in Cleveland’s early-season success.

Cavs record with Ricky Rubio last season: 20-14



Cavs record without Ricky Rubio last season: 24-24 pic.twitter.com/h414YbrxgF — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 1, 2022

The 31-year-old was included in a trade package later in the season to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Caris LeVert.

It’s unclear at this time where Rubio is in the recovery process. He did tear his ACL in the same leg at the start of his NBA career approximately a decade ago.

