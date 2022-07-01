UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - University Heights firefighters saved the day for a kitten trapped in the undercarriage of a car on June 29.

UHFD Tower Ladder 1121 members responded to assist with the rescue.

Thanks to their determination, the first responders freed the feline without any injury.

“Another successful ‘rescue’ in the books,” UHFD stated. “When you call us, we will respond!”

University Heights firefighters rescue kitten trapped in undercarriage of car (University Heights Fire Department)

