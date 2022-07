CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers with a Friday morning commute on Cleveland’s West Side might need to find a detour.

A water main break has closed Madison Avenue from Berea Avenue to West 105th Street.

Cleveland Water said crews responded for repairs at 2 a.m. and are still working.

For now, there is no estimated time on a fix.

