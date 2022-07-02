81-year-old driver fatally hits motorcyclist in Wayne County, highway patrol says

EAST UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said a motorcyclist died Friday after being fatally struck by an 81-year-old driver in Wayne County.

The highway patrol has identified the victim as 33-year-old Jessica Steiner, of Orrville.

According to OSHP, the crash happened around 9:55 p.m. on Carr Road near Welty Road in East Union Township.

The highway patrol said the 81-year-old driver traveled left of center to pass a bicyclist and hit the motorcycle head on.

Steiner was pronounced dead on scene, according to OSHP.

The 81-year-old was identified as a man from Apple Creek; OSHP said he received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The highway patrol said impairment is not considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

