2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

81-year-old driver fatally hits motorcyclist in Wayne County, highway patrol says

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said a motorcyclist died Friday after being fatally struck by an 81-year-old driver in Wayne County.

The highway patrol has identified the victim as 33-year-old Jessica Steiner, of Orrville.

According to OSHP, the crash happened around 9:55 p.m. on Carr Road near Welty Road in East Union Township.

The highway patrol said the 81-year-old driver traveled left of center to pass a bicyclist and hit the motorcycle head on.

Steiner was pronounced dead on scene, according to OSHP.

The 81-year-old was identified as a man from Apple Creek; OSHP said he received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The highway patrol said impairment is not considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 12 deaths from OVI-related crashes during 2021 July Fourth holiday
68-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Stark County
Water main break closes part of Madison Avenue in Cleveland
Water main break closes part of Madison Avenue in Cleveland
(Source: WOIO)
Truck flips on I-90 in Cleveland