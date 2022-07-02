Chick-fil-A earns top spot in customer satisfaction for 8th straight year

2 Strong 4 Bullies
The American Customer Satisfaction Index recently released with its annual scores and Chick-fil-A’s grade of 83 keeps it in the top spot for an eighth straight year.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Chick-fil-A remains the head of the pack not only in the fast food industry, but of all restaurants when it comes to customer service satisfaction.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index recently released its annual scores and Chick-fil-A’s grade of 83 keeps it in the top spot for the eighth year in a row.

Also high on the list was Jimmy John’s with a score of 79, while Domino’s and KFC were just below with grades of 78.

Last place in the rankings is McDonald’s with a customer satisfaction score of 68.

The ACSI restaurant study finds in the bigger picture, full-service still beats fast food in customer experience.

