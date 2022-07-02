2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Cavaliers sign 2022 draft picks Ochai Agbaji, Isaiah Mobley

Ochai Agbaji is congratulated by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver =after being selected 14th...
Ochai Agbaji is congratulated by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver =after being selected 14th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers signed 2022 draft picks Ochai Agbaji and Isaiah Mobley July 2, according to an announcement from President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman.

Agbaji, a 6-foot-5-inch G, was selected No. 14 by the Cavs after winning an NCAA Championship with the University of Kansas.

Agbaji was the 2021-22 Big-12 Player of the Year, a 2021-22 All-American and was named the 2022 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

In his career with the Jayhawks, Agbaji averaged 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 steal per game.

Mobley, a 6-foot-10-inch F, was selected No. 49 by the Cavs and signed a two-way deal with the club after spending three years at the University of Southern California.

Mobley averaged 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds last season with the Trojans.

In his career with the Trojans, Mobley averaged 10.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Mobley is also the brother of Evan Mobley, the Cavs’ No. 3 draft pick in 2021 and an NBA All-Rookie First Team selection from this past season.

The signings of Agbaji and Mobley come hours after Cavs All-Star G Darius Garland signed a franchise history-making 5-year, $193 million maximum designated rookie extension that could be worth as much as $231 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray (5)...
Garland, Cavaliers agree to 5-year, $193 million extension
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio positions to take a shot during an NBA basketball game...
Ricky Rubio reportedly returns to Cleveland Cavaliers on multi-year deal
Kate Bock, left, and Kevin Love attend 2018 All-Stars in Los Angeles GQ Celebration at the...
Kevin Love shares photos of New York library wedding to model Kate Bock
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) dribbles the ball against the New York Knicks...
Cleveland Cavaliers extend qualifying offer to Collin Sexton