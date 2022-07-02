Cleveland Cavaliers sign 2022 draft picks Ochai Agbaji, Isaiah Mobley

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers signed 2022 draft picks Ochai Agbaji and Isaiah Mobley July 2, according to an announcement from President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman.

Agbaji, a 6-foot-5-inch G, was selected No. 14 by the Cavs after winning an NCAA Championship with the University of Kansas.

Agbaji was the 2021-22 Big-12 Player of the Year, a 2021-22 All-American and was named the 2022 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

In his career with the Jayhawks, Agbaji averaged 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 steal per game.

Mobley, a 6-foot-10-inch F, was selected No. 49 by the Cavs and signed a two-way deal with the club after spending three years at the University of Southern California.

Mobley averaged 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds last season with the Trojans.

In his career with the Trojans, Mobley averaged 10.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Mobley is also the brother of Evan Mobley, the Cavs’ No. 3 draft pick in 2021 and an NBA All-Rookie First Team selection from this past season.

The signings of Agbaji and Mobley come hours after Cavs All-Star G Darius Garland signed a franchise history-making 5-year, $193 million maximum designated rookie extension that could be worth as much as $231 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

