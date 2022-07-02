Drug dealer gets 327-month sentence after fentanyl kills Cuyahoga Falls resident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Department of Justice said a drug dealer will spend nearly three decades behind bars for selling fentanyl that killed a Cuyahoga Falls resident.

Federal court records show Devonte L. Fellows, of Cleveland, received a sentence Thursday of 327 months, which is more than 27 years.

The Department of Justice said Cuyahoga Falls police began investigating in April of 2019 after the resident’s overdose death.

The victim had been found unresponsive in a home where a substance containing fentanyl was recovered, the Department of Justice said.

According to the Department of Justice, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the resident died of acute fentanyl toxicity.

Cuyahoga Falls investigators found that Fellows, 26, “knowingly and intentionally distributed the fentanyl to the victim,” the Department of Justice said.

He was arrested in Oct. of 2020, according to court records.

Records show a federal jury convicted Fellows of fentanyl distribution in March, and the Department of Justice said his sentence was enhanced because the sale resulted in a death.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.