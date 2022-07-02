CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria firefighters saved the day for - and the life of - a scared puppy shivering on a sheet of dry rock by the Black River on July 1.

EFD said a passerby spotted the curled-up pup next to the river off West Bridge Street and called police.

Police then asked the fire department to assist in the rescue mission.

Firefighters safely brought the dog up the hill and handed them over to the humane officer at the scene.

The precious pup was put in the back of a police cruiser to be treated and cared for.

Elyria Firefighters Local 474 shared the following photos of the rescue:

Elyria firefighters rescue pup from Black River (Elyria Firefighters Local 474)

