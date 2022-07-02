2 Strong 4 Bullies
Garland, Cavaliers agree to 5-year, $193 million extension

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray (5)...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By TOM WITHERS
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland has agreed to a five-year, $193 million contract extension.

His agent Rich Paul confirmed the move. Garland’s deal is the largest in franchise history.

The fifth overall pick in 2019, Garland has quickly developed into one of the NBA’s top point guards.

Last season, he averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists in 68 games while helping the Cavs win 22 more games than the previous season.

Garland agreed to the same deal that another elite young guard, Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies, struck earlier in the week as the majority of the league’s offseason business began getting underway.

