Northeast Ohio weather: Staying dry through July Fourth

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Your holiday weekend will feature dry skies and warm temperatures.

Below is the latest 19 First Alert Forecast:

Today: Becoming mainly sunny. Highs around 80.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows: Low 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs Low 80s.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.

July Fourth: Partly clouds with highs approaching 90.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. Highs: Lower 80s.

