Northeast Ohio weather: Staying dry through July Fourth
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Your holiday weekend will feature dry skies and warm temperatures.
Today: Becoming mainly sunny. Highs around 80.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows: Low 60s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs Low 80s.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.
July Fourth: Partly clouds with highs approaching 90.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. Highs: Lower 80s.
