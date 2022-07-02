2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Staying dry through July Fourth

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Your holiday weekend will feature dry skies and warm temperatures.

Below is the latest 19 First Alert Forecast:

Today: Becoming mainly sunny. Highs around 80.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows: Low 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs Low 80s.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.

July Fourth: Partly clouds with highs approaching 90.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. Highs: Lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

19
Rain clears overnight, gives way to pleasant holiday weekend across Northeast Ohio
19
19 First Alert Forecast - July 1, 2022
Rain, storms late Friday give way to pleasant holiday weekend across Northeast Ohio
Rain, storms late Friday give way to pleasant holiday weekend across Northeast Ohio
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Rain, storms late Friday give way to pleasant holiday weekend across Northeast Ohio