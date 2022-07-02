Suspected drunk driver arrested after crash sends 2 kids to hospital, kills mom, Solon Police say

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man suspected of drunk driving was arrested Friday night after sending two kids to the hospital and killing the mother in a crash on Friday night, according to Lt. Vajdich of the Solon Police Department.

Officers saw a dark-colored Jeep with no taillights swerving on I 480 eastbound near the US 271 split at around 11:35 p.m. July 1, according to a press release.

Officers stopped the car and suspected the driver, a 26-year-old man, was possibly driving under the influence, the release said.

Warrensville Heights police were requested at the stop to conduct an OVI investigation, the release said.

The man drove away while officers were waiting for backup, the release said.

Officers, who attempted to find the car on US 271, lost sight of the man, the release said.

A third officer noticed the car traveling east onto US 422 and saw the car crash near the Harper Road exit, the release said.

The officers, who then found the crashed car, arrested the suspect after originally resisting, the release said.

A 26-year-old woman, who was ejected from the car during the crash, was transported to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

A 5-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy were in the backseat of the car, and were taken to the hospital, police said.

Officials confirmed the two kids are in stable condition.

Police said believed the man and woman are the parents of the two kids.

The 26-year-old man has pending first-degree involuntary manslaughter charges, among others, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

