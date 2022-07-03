2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 receive life-threatening injuries in Lorain County motorcycle crash

(WCAX)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two people were seriously hurt Saturday night when a car crashed into a motorcycle.

The collision took place around 9:10 p.m. on North Ridge Road at North Dewey Road in Amherst, according to a news release.

The highway patrol said a driver attempted to make a left turn, failed to yield and hit the motorcycle.

The motorcycle was occupied by a man and woman from North Olmsted, who both received life-threatening injuries.

They were first taken to Lorain Mercy Hospital but later transferred to MetroHealth in Cleveland, the highway patrol said.

According to the release, the driver had minor injuries and was taken to Lorain Mercy Hospital.

Impairment is a suspected factor in the crash, according to the release, and the highway patrol will continue investigating.

North Ridge Road was closed for about three hours during the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

