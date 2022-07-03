8 million Ohio drivers traveling for July 4th weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you have holiday weekend travel plans, you are not alone.

More than 40 million people will be on the roads & over 8 million of them are driving in Ohio, according to AAA.

But some drivers are saying no way, including Allen Blake.

“It’s a catastrophe,” he says.

While some gas prices are trending down, Blake is not happy with this pain at the pump.

Still, the roads of Ohio are expected to be packed this weekend.

“I’m driving by myself so I don’t have to make a lot of stops,” said Kim Stewart.

Kim Stewart is not letting these prices hold her back from seeing her family.

She is going to Atlanta, Georgia even though it’s a 10-hour drive.

“You just have to plan better for it, she said.

AAA says more people will travel by car over the July Fourth holiday than ever before, and they are asking drivers to take off before rush hour.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.