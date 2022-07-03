2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

8 million Ohio drivers traveling for July 4th weekend

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you have holiday weekend travel plans, you are not alone.

More than 40 million people will be on the roads & over 8 million of them are driving in Ohio, according to AAA.

But some drivers are saying no way, including Allen Blake.

“It’s a catastrophe,” he says.

While some gas prices are trending down, Blake is not happy with this pain at the pump.

Still, the roads of Ohio are expected to be packed this weekend.

“I’m driving by myself so I don’t have to make a lot of stops,” said Kim Stewart.

Kim Stewart is not letting these prices hold her back from seeing her family.

She is going to Atlanta, Georgia even though it’s a 10-hour drive.

“You just have to plan better for it, she said.

AAA says more people will travel by car over the July Fourth holiday than ever before, and they are asking drivers to take off before rush hour.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

Expanded public art tour of Cleveland’s West Side added to The City is the Museum App
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
Protests continue in Akron after fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker
Protests continue in Akron after fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker
8 million Ohio drivers traveling for July 4th weekend
8 million Ohio drivers traveling for July 4th weekend