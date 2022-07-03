2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron officials to release bodycam video showing police shooting death of Jayland Walker

Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials said.(WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron officials said body camera video will be released Sunday afternoon from the police shooting death of Jayland Walker.

According to a news release, Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett are hosting a press conference at 1 p.m. where the footage will be shown.

Akron police fatally shoot suspect after gunfire rings out from vehicle during chase

The video’s release comes as back-to-back demonstrations are taking place around the city, with at least two planned for Sunday.

Black Lives Matter Cleveland said a protest will happen at 10 a.m. outside the Justice Center; according to Akron NAACP, a march from Quaker Station to Akron City Hall is scheduled to immediately follow the press conference.

Tensions rose Saturday when police placed barricades in front of department headquarters, in an apparent attempt to keep protestors from the entrance.

Watch: Police come face-to-face with protesters after shooting death of Jayland Walker

The shooting took place June 27 in Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood after a short pursuit.

Akron police said the chase began when a man, later identified as Walker, did not pull over for a traffic stop.

According to police, Walker fired a gun from the vehicle before he jumped out and ran.

City of Akron releases statement on officer involved shooting

That’s when Akron police said the officers felt threatened and shot Walker.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

19 News sources claim at least eight officers fired their weapons and said “dozens and dozens” of shots were fired.

Use of force expert weighs in on deadly police involved Akron shooting

Akron police officials have not commented on those allegations but confirmed the officers involved are on paid administrative leave, which is department policy.

Walker, 25, was an Akron resident. His family said he most recently worked as a DoorDash driver.

Akron officials said Walker’s family and their legal representation will be permitted to review the video before it is released to the public.

In a press conference on Thursday, his family called for justice and demanded accountability from the department.

Family of man killed during Akron police shooting demand accountability from involved officers

The shooting is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Akron police said the Office of Professional Standards and Accountability has launched a separate investigation.

