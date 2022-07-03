Akron’s Fraternal Order of Police statement says investigation will ‘justify officers’ actions’

AKRON , Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Fraternal Order of Police said the independent investigation will justify the officer’s actions from the June 27 shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker.

“The decision to deploy lethal force as well as the number of shots fired is consistent with use of force protocols and officer’s training,” the release said.

“The Akron FOP acknowledges the pain and suffering of Mr. Walker’s family and joins them in calling for calling for peace in our community,” the statement continues. “We are at the beginning stages of this investigation and much work remains. The Akron FOP urges the public to withhold judgment until all the evidence is gathered and the investigation concludes.”

The full statement from the Akron Fraternal Order of Police can be seen below:

The statement comes after the press conference held by the city showing the bodycam footage of the shooting.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

