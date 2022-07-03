2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron’s Fraternal Order of Police statement says investigation will ‘justify officers’ actions’

Akron Fraternal Order of Police said the independent investigation will justify the officer’s...
Akron Fraternal Order of Police said the independent investigation will justify the officer’s actions from the June 27 shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker.(Source: 19 News)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON , Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Fraternal Order of Police said the independent investigation will justify the officer’s actions from the June 27 shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker.

“The decision to deploy lethal force as well as the number of shots fired is consistent with use of force protocols and officer’s training,” the release said.

“The Akron FOP acknowledges the pain and suffering of Mr. Walker’s family and joins them in calling for calling for peace in our community,” the statement continues. “We are at the beginning stages of this investigation and much work remains. The Akron FOP urges the public to withhold judgment until all the evidence is gathered and the investigation concludes.”

The full statement from the Akron Fraternal Order of Police can be seen below:

The statement comes after the press conference held by the city showing the bodycam footage of the shooting.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

Jayland Walker (Source: Family)
Jayland Walker’s family attorneys speak after Akron police release body camera video of fatal shooting
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced a BCI investigation will take place into the...
Ohio AG Yost announces BCI investigation into officer-involved shooting in Akron
Coast Guard rescues 6 people from their sinking boat near Burke Lakefront Airport
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is seen during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Lebron James on Akron police shooting: “I pray for my city”