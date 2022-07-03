Coast Guard rescues 6 people from their sinking boat near Burke Lakefront Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Coast Guard members rescued six people from their sinking boat Saturday evening.

According to the Coast Guard, the victims were in a 47-foot Sea Ray when it struck the riprap at Burke Lakefront Airport and began sinking.

Last night @USCG Station #Cleveland Harbor rescued 6 people after their 47-foot Sea Ray struck the riprap at Cleveland Burke Lakefront Airport. Thank you to our #partners @CLEpolice, @ClevelandFire, @Cleveland_EMS, @Ohiodnr, & Cleveland Metroparks for assisting with the rescue. pic.twitter.com/8kVzC9tk1s — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) July 3, 2022

One person on the boat was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for a leg injury.

Cleveland police, fire and EMS also assisted at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

