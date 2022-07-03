Coast Guard rescues 6 people from their sinking boat near Burke Lakefront Airport
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Coast Guard members rescued six people from their sinking boat Saturday evening.
According to the Coast Guard, the victims were in a 47-foot Sea Ray when it struck the riprap at Burke Lakefront Airport and began sinking.
One person on the boat was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for a leg injury.
Cleveland police, fire and EMS also assisted at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation.
