Expanded public art tour of Cleveland’s West Side added to The City is the Museum App

LAND Studio is debuting a new Mural Tour this holiday weekend with stops in Ohio City and the Detroit Shoreway. There are a total of 66 stops on the tour with murals and sculptures included. It’s all apart of The City is our Museum app.

There are descriptions of all the murals included in the tours with information about the artists and their inspiration.

Saturday, 19 News cameras were rolling as some took advantage of the pleasant day to see something new.

The City is Our Museum is a free app, available to download from the Apple Store and Google Play, and is based upon the success of a social media campaign launched by LAND studio during the pandemic. It features several self-guided neighborhood tours as an opportunity for Clevelanders to explore their city by connecting residents and visitors to Cleveland’s ever-expanding public art collection. It highlights the beauty in the city’s neighborhoods and includes other notable sites related to the city’s history and infrastructure that residents might explore.

About LAND studio:

LAND studio , a local non profit organization, is the creator of the The City is the Museum app. LAND studio is a catalyst, convener, and collaborator. For more than thirty years, LAND studio and its predecessor organizations have managed a range of public art installations, cultural programming, and civic space development projects across the city of Cleveland, engaging the community, including residents, local leadership, and a network of nonprofit and civic partners. LAND studio expands opportunities for public art investments and seeks ways for its work to reflect Cleveland’s diverse neighborhoods. As dialogue related to racial equity and inclusion continues to evolve in society, LAND studio is committed to creating and maintaining opportunities for everyone, regardless of race, gender, ability, or the community in which they live.

