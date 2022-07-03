2 Strong 4 Bullies
Family sues after 11-year-old boy killed in theme park accident

The lawsuit alleges the amusement park failed to properly maintain and repair its rides. (KCCI, FAMILY PHOTOS, GOOGLE EARTH, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The family of an 11-year old boy who died on a water ride at the Altoona, Iowa, amusement park Adventureland a year ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in state court alleging the park failed to properly maintain and repair its rides.

David and Sabrina Jaramillo, of Cedar Rapids, and three of their children filed the lawsuit Thursday. They and 11-year old Michael Jaramillo were on the Raging River ride at the park on July 3, 2021, when the raft carrying all six family members flipped over trapping them beneath the water.

Michael Jaramillo drowned and other family members, including his 15-year-old brother, were injured.

The family seeks monetary damages for negligence.

An attorney for the park says safety has always been a priority and a number of extraordinarily unusual factors came together to cause the accident.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

