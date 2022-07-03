Jayland Walker shooting: Read tributes from athletes, activists and lawmakers

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - NBA star and Akron native Lebron James made a statement on the officer-involved shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker on Twitter.

I 🙏🏾 for my city today! — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 3, 2022

“I pray for my city today”, the 4-time NBA champion said.

The Lakers forward sent the message shortly before the press conference held by the city of Akron showing the bodycam footage of the shooting.

Akron officers shot and killed Walker in the morning of June 27.

The Lebron James Family Foundation made a statement on the shooting as well.

Akron is our home and it is our daily work to build up and bring people together in positive and peaceful ways, which is what we will support today and always. This starts with justice and accountability first and continues with love, family, and coming together to create change. — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) July 3, 2022

Former NBA player Jamal Crawford also commented on the shooting July 1 on Twitter.

How many times do we have to see these same type situations. Always the same color doing the shooting, and the same color dying… RIP Jayland Walker. https://t.co/3nEEWB5ZV6 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 1, 2022

Bernice King, the daughter of Civil Rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr., also made a statement via Twitter, encouraging people not to watch the footage.

#JaylandWalker



I encourage you to not watch the video.



Too much trauma, too many triggers (psychologically and literally).



We’ve seen devastating horrors.

We’ve endured generational cruelty.



Lift his family up. pic.twitter.com/Vz36VwJdRc — Be A King (@BerniceKing) July 3, 2022

Congresswoman Shontel Brown issued a statement via Twitter, saying the community should be able to participate in the investigation.

. @AkronOhioMayor is committed to a transparent investigation and review, and I am hopeful the community will have the opportunity to participate. — Rep. Shontel Brown (@RepShontelBrown) July 3, 2022

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) also provided a statement on the shooting:

“The death of Jayland Walker is a tragedy. The Walker family and the entire Akron community deserve a thorough and transparent investigation of why we are mourning yet another young, Black life cut short. This is every Black parent’s worst fear of what a traffic stop will turn into.”

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

