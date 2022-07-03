Jayland Walker shooting: Read tributes from athletes, activists and lawmakers
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - NBA star and Akron native Lebron James made a statement on the officer-involved shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker on Twitter.
“I pray for my city today”, the 4-time NBA champion said.
The Lakers forward sent the message shortly before the press conference held by the city of Akron showing the bodycam footage of the shooting.
Akron officers shot and killed Walker in the morning of June 27.
The Lebron James Family Foundation made a statement on the shooting as well.
Former NBA player Jamal Crawford also commented on the shooting July 1 on Twitter.
Bernice King, the daughter of Civil Rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr., also made a statement via Twitter, encouraging people not to watch the footage.
Congresswoman Shontel Brown issued a statement via Twitter, saying the community should be able to participate in the investigation.
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) also provided a statement on the shooting:
“The death of Jayland Walker is a tragedy. The Walker family and the entire Akron community deserve a thorough and transparent investigation of why we are mourning yet another young, Black life cut short. This is every Black parent’s worst fear of what a traffic stop will turn into.”
