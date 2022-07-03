2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Jayland Walker shooting: Read tributes from athletes, activists and lawmakers

Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials said.(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - NBA star and Akron native Lebron James made a statement on the officer-involved shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker on Twitter.

“I pray for my city today”, the 4-time NBA champion said.

The Lakers forward sent the message shortly before the press conference held by the city of Akron showing the bodycam footage of the shooting.

Akron officials release bodycam video showing police shooting death of Jayland Walker

Akron officers shot and killed Walker in the morning of June 27.

The Lebron James Family Foundation made a statement on the shooting as well.

Former NBA player Jamal Crawford also commented on the shooting July 1 on Twitter.

Bernice King, the daughter of Civil Rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr., also made a statement via Twitter, encouraging people not to watch the footage.

Congresswoman Shontel Brown issued a statement via Twitter, saying the community should be able to participate in the investigation.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) also provided a statement on the shooting:

“The death of Jayland Walker is a tragedy. The Walker family and the entire Akron community deserve a thorough and transparent investigation of why we are mourning yet another young, Black life cut short. This is every Black parent’s worst fear of what a traffic stop will turn into.”

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Protestors react to bodycam footage of Akron police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker
Protestors react to bodycam footage of Akron police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam...
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
Protestors react to bodycam footage of Akron police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker
Protestors react to bodycam footage of Akron police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker
Jayland Walker’s family attorneys speak after Akron police release body camera video of fatal...
Jayland Walker’s family attorneys speak after Akron police release body camera video of fatal shooting
Protesters on June 30, 2022. (Source: WOIO)
Protests continue Sunday in Akron after fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker