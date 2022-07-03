Lebron James on Akron police shooting: “I pray for my city”

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - NBA star and Akron native Lebron James made a statement on the officer-involved shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker on Twitter.

I 🙏🏾 for my city today! — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 3, 2022

“I pray for my city today”, the 4-time NBA champion said.

The Lakers forward sent the message shortly before the press conference held by the city of Akron showing the bodycam footage of the shooting.

Akron officers shot and killed Walker in the morning of June 27.

Former NBA player Jamal Crawford also commented on the shooting July 1 on Twitter.

How many times do we have to see these same type situations. Always the same color doing the shooting, and the same color dying… RIP Jayland Walker. https://t.co/3nEEWB5ZV6 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 1, 2022

