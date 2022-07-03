Northeast Ohio weather: Pleasant holiday weekend before possible storms Tuesday
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio will enjoy plenty of sunshine the next few days. Below is the latest 19 First Alert Forecast:
Today: Mainly sunny. Highs Low 80s.
Tonight: Fair Skies. Lows: Mid 60s.
July Fourth: Mainly sunny early with increasing clouds and highs around 90.
Tuesday: Humid with showers and storms. Highs: Low-Mid 80s.
