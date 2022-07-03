2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Pleasant holiday weekend before possible storms Tuesday

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio will enjoy plenty of sunshine the next few days. Below is the latest 19 First Alert Forecast:

Today: Mainly sunny. Highs Low 80s.

Tonight: Fair Skies. Lows: Mid 60s.

July Fourth: Mainly sunny early with increasing clouds and highs around 90.

Tuesday: Humid with showers and storms. Highs: Low-Mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

