Ohio AG Yost announces BCI investigation into officer-involved shooting in Akron

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced a BCI investigation will take place into the...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced a BCI investigation will take place into the officer-related shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced a BCI investigation will take place into the officer-related shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker in a press release on July 3.

“People want and deserve answers, and they shall have them. BCI will conduct a complete, fair and expert investigation,” Yost said in a comment. “Body-worn camera footage is just one view of the whole picture – before drawing conclusions, the full review must take place.”

The investigative file into the shooting, occurring June 27, will be released on the Attorney General’s website, the press release said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

