Police comes face-to-face with protesters after shooting death of Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of 15 to 20 police officers walked outside, stood on the steps of the Akron Police headquarters, coming face-to-face with a large group of protesters standing at the foot of the steps.

Akron officers did not appear to talk to the group of demonstrators who were outraged and angry over the officer-involved shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker on Monday.

There are also concerns that in less than 24 hours tensions will increase following the release of police bodycam video of the shooting.

Police put up barricades in front of police headquarters to apparently keep demonstrators away from the entrance to the building, as those who needed police services tried to move around the protesters.

19 News also noticed a lot of comments about police written in chalk on the stairs to the justice center, on the sidewalk and in the street.

A number of protesters told 19 News they were from outside of the area, including people from Columbus, and some wearing black masks and dressed in all black clothing.

The group declined to do interviews with some journalists, saying they want to control their message.

It’s unclear who sponsored the evening protest. A Captain with Akron Police said he could not comment about why officers suddenly put up the barricades after three days of protest.

