2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Protests continue Sunday in Akron after fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

By Avery Williams and Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Calls for justice are continuing this weekend in Akron, days after the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker, 25.

Sunday marks the fourth day of protests by community members calling for accountability and transparency from the Akron Police Department.

Walker, of Akron, was shot and killed by Akron police on Monday, June 27, after leading officers on a chase.

On Sunday, July 3, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett and Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan released body camera video of the chase and shooting.

Attorneys for the Walker family spoke after the chief and mayor’s news conference, calling for protesters to remain peaceful, but demanding answers.

“People want and deserve answers, and they shall have them. BCI will conduct a complete, fair and expert investigation,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “Body-worn camera footage is just one view of the whole picture – before drawing conclusions, the full review must take place.”

In a news release sent to the media on Sunday, Clay Cozart, the President of the Fraternal Order of Police Akron Lodge 7, said, “We are at the beginning stages of this investigation and much work remains. The Akron FOP urges the public to withhold judgement until all the evidence is gathered and the investigation concludes.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

Expanded public art tour of Cleveland’s West Side added to The City is the Museum App
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Protests continue in Akron after fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker
Brunswick Police introduces K-9 Officer Wiley to the department
Brunswick Police introduces K-9 Officer Wiley to the department
Elyria firefighters rescue pup from Black River
Elyria firefighters rescue pup from Black River