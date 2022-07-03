Woman seriously injured after assault by brother, Lakewood police say

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Lakewood police, a 55-year-old woman was treated for serious injuries Saturday after being assaulted by her brother.

Police were called out to the home in the 14500 block of Athens Avenue after the victim called 911.

EMS transported her to Lakewood Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the brother has a violent history and has multiple weapons in the house.

Additional officers were called to the home and the brother was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

