2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Boy killed in fireworks incident in Indiana, police say

Authorities say 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael was found seriously hurt and died while being...
Authorities say 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael was found seriously hurt and died while being taken to a hospital in the area.(WCAX)
By 14 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WIFE/Gray News) – A child was killed after a fireworks incident in Mr. Vernon Sunday night, according to Indiana State Police.

Authorities say 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael was found seriously hurt and died while being taken to a hospital in the area.

The boy’s mother told WFIE her son loved playing football and basketball.

“He’s dedicated. He never missed a game, workout, practice or volunteering,” his mother Kyrra said.

Camrynn’s mother said the rising 6th grader loved his sister most of all.

“He loved her more than anything,” Kyrra said.

Indiana State Police, Mt. Vernon Police, and the Posey Co. Coroner are all investigating.

“The school district is saddened by the loss of Camrynn. We are finalizing plans to provide grief counseling later this week for students and staff. It is tragic to lose such a young, energetic life, and we hope to support those impacted by his loss,” said Mt. Vernon School Superintendent Dr. Matt Thompson.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

For many, July 4 is a chance to set aside political differences and celebrate unity, reflecting...
A turbulent US this July 4, but many see cause to celebrate
Yellow tape marks bullet holes on a tree and a portrait and flowers create a makeshift memorial...
US: Shot that killed journalist likely fired from Israelis
People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark,...
Motive likely not terror-related in ‘brutal’ Danish shooting
Some damages reported in Akron after unrest at Jayland Walker protests
Akron issues overnight curfew for downtown after unrest during Jayland Walker protests