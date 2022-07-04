Doctors voice concerns at Downtown Cleveland reproductive rights rally

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of people gathered at Public Square in downtown Cleveland for an abortion rally on the Fourth of July.

The group held signs while voicing their opinions on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

The rally started at 4 p.m. and the group walked through downtown Cleveland making various stops along the way.

Members of the Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights group were in attendance.

They shared with 19 News that they believe this is not a decision for the government to make but a decision that should be made in an exam room.

One pediatrician told 19 News this topic hits close to home for her, especially after the tough conversations she had with her patients last week.

“Parents were concerned that their children needed to be on birth control to protect them if they were raped, and asking what they should do if they couldn’t access an abortion,” said Lauren Beene. “Having these conversations with the parents of my patients was heartbreaking and I couldn’t stomach that”.

Another rally is planned for 6 p.m. on Tuesday in front of City Hall.

