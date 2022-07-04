2 Strong 4 Bullies
Inmate breaks out of Talbert House third-story window using bed sheets

The inmate is considered dangerous.
The scene at the Talbert House after an inmate escaped Sunday evening.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An inmate escaped from the Talbert House on July 3, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

He is the second inmate to escape sheriff’s deputies’ custody in a matter of hours.

Patrick Thomas (pictured below) broke out of a facility window using a bed sheet to climb down from the third floor, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey says.

Thomas, 32, was being held at Talbert House on a warrant from Kenton County, Kentucky.

Cincinnati police attempted to K9 track Thomas but were unable to locate him, according to a police report. Thomas was last seen going in an unknown direction on Reading Road.

An “all county broadcast” was issued for local law enforcement.

Based on his prior history, Hamilton County police say Thomas is considered dangerous.

Thomas is described as 5′6″ and 160 lbs. with the letter “P” tattooed on his forehead.

The Talbert House does have uniformed HCSO deputies working there, the sheriff’s office says.

Police urge anyone with information on Thomas should contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-825-1500 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Patrick Thomas escaped from Talbert House by breaking a window, and climbing down three stories...
