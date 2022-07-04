2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jayland Walker shooting: Protesters take to Akron streets for 5th consecutive day

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Protesters will once again take to the streets to demand justice in the shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker by eight Akron police officers.

At least one event, a rally and march, is scheduled for Monday, July Fourth, marking the fifth consecutive day of protests around the city.

The continued calls for justice come as some will be celebrating America’s freedom, something not lost on organizers.

The demonstration, set for noon, is listed online by the event name, [Expletive] Yo 4th of July: Justice for Jayland Walker.

While protests for Walker have largely stayed peaceful, honoring his families’ wishes, there was civil unrest late Sunday resulting in damages.

The city of Akron has now issued a overnight curfew for downtown, in effect until further notice.

Police reportedly fired tear gas at marching protestors but there is no word on any arrests.

Akron police officials released the body camera video Sunday afternoon and confirmed Walker was unarmed when shot.

The city police chief addressed Walker’s gunshot wounds as well, saying the exact number is not known, but the medical examiner’s report indicates there were over 60.

He also said investigators found a gun inside Walker’s vehicle following the chase.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

