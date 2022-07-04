2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lifeguard bitten by shark during training exercise

The lifeguard said he was bitten in the hand and chest. (Source: WCBS, ZACHARI GALLO, CNN)
By Thalia Perez
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHIRLEY, N.Y. (WCBS) – Zachari Gallo was participating in a training exercise with fellow lifeguards when he was bitten by a shark.

“I felt a sharp, sharp pain and once I felt the rubbery texture, I knew it was some kind of shark,” Gallo said.

The lifeguard said he was bitten in the hand and chest. He wrestled the shark to get away.

“I hit the shark three times,” Gallo said. “I guess in the third one it spun back and its tail hit me in the chest.”

Gallo said he received stitches on his chest and was released from the hospital.

He’s grateful to be home recovering with his wife and baby.

“The most important thing is to respect the ocean,” Gallo said. “Respect that there are creatures out there and always swim by a lifeguard because you know they will be there to help if there’s a situation.”

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

