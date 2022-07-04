2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio fugitive accused by US Marshals of leading police on multiple car chases

Michael Felton
Michael Felton(Source: U.S. Marshals Service)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service is upping the stakes in their search for an Ohio fugitive accused of leading police on multiple car chases.

On Monday, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force announced a reward for the capture of Michael Felton, who was last known to live in Cleveland.

According to a news release, the 34-year-old is wanted for fleeing, drug possession and weapons violations.

The U.S. Marshals said Felton has fled police in a car several times and is known to carry a gun.

He is described in the news release as about 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 168 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

You can also submit a tip online.

