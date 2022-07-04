‘At least 2′ hospitalized after plane crashes behind school in Summit County, officials say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A plane crashed behind an Akron school on Monday, Akron officials told 19 News.

Officials told 19 News the plane crashed around 7 p.m. behind the Hyre CLC, located at 2385 Wedgewood Dr., officials said.

At least two people were transported to local hospitals after the crash, according to Capt. Serjie Lash of the Akron Fire Department.

Capt. Lash could not confirm the conditions the victims were taken to the hospital in.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

