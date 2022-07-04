2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: ‘Approximately 50′ arrested during overnight protests in Akron

(Source: 19 News)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Approximately 50 people were arrested during overnight protests in Akron, according to Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department.

Protestors gathered in the city streets after seeing the bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker.

While the majority of the protestors, who were still gathered after the order was given to disperse, were peaceful, violent protesters began to cause damage to Akron businesses, restaurants and homes, according to a department press release.

The damages included shattered windows and various fixtures, including plantstands, being overturned, the release said.

19 News also captured the aftermath of a dumpster caught on fire during protests.

Some damages reported in Akron after unrest at Jayland Walker protests
Some damages reported in Akron after unrest at Jayland Walker protests(Source: WOIO)

The ‘approximately 50′ people were arrested for charges ranging from rioting, failure to disperse and misconduct in an emergency, according to the press release.

Police said the protestors arrested included Akron residents and those coming from other cities and counties.

Police also confirmed a chemical irritant was used prior to the arrests after giving multiple verbal commands for protestors to disperse.

The city also issued a curfew to start July 4 from 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

