Police: Man charged with aggravated murder in Seven Hills for killing 2, critically injuring 1 in stabbing

33-year-old Joseph Walter was charged with two counts of aggravated murder for killing two women and injuring a man in a stabbing on Saturday.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was arrested Sunday for killing two women and critically injuring a man during a stabbing in Seven Hills, according to the Seven Hills Police Department.

The stabbing happened at 1:29 p.m. on July 3 in the 1300 block of East Pleasant Valley Road, according to a department press release.

Police found a 62-year-old woman, an 85-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man with stab wounds after getting to the scene, the release said.

Police also took Joseph Walter, 33, into custody, the release said.

Two victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, while the third victim and Walter were taken to University Hospitals Medical Center in Parma, the release said.

The 62-year-old woman and 85-year-old woman died of their injuries, while the 35-year-old man remains in critical but stable condition, the release said.

Police charged Walter with two counts of aggravated murder and will be arraigned at a later date, the release said.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

