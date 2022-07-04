President Biden to deliver Fourth of July remarks
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks today from the White House.
The president was already scheduled to speak to the nation but is now expected to address the most recent mass shooting in Illinois, killing six people and injuring dozens.
The president will be speaking at an event with military families.
This story will be updated as President Biden delivers his remarks.
