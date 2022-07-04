Some damages reported in Akron after unrest at Jayland Walker protests (photos)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Protests calling for justice in the police shooting death of Jayland Walker took a turn Sunday as day turned to night.

Walker’s family and Akron city officials had called for peace following the release of body camera footage showing the 25-year-old die in a hail of gunfire.

Throughout the day, hundreds of demonstrators marched and protested in peace, with leaders urging everyone to remain calm through their outrage.

The shift came around 10 p.m. when reports emerged that someone set fire to a dumpster. 19 News has learned a good Samaritan put out the flames.

Some damages reported in Akron after unrest at Jayland Walker protests (Source: WOIO)

As the civil unrest continued, some vehicles including trucks and ATVs barreled past barricades blocking off parts of downtown Akron.

According to CBS News, police discharged tear gas at marching protestors overnight.

Early Monday morning, glass from the shattered window of a snow plow remained scattered on the ground near High and Bowery streets.

19 News is working to learn if any protestors were arrested and has reached out to Akron police for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

