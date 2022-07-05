18-year-old Canton man injured in early morning stabbing

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was stabbed early Tuesday.

According to Canton police, officers were called to the home in the 600 block of Arlington Ave. SW around 2:20 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they found Ishjion Taylor.

Taylor is currently in serious condition at a local hospital.

Nobody has been charged at this time, but Canton police said their investigation is ongoing.

