18-year-old Canton man injured in early morning stabbing
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was stabbed early Tuesday.
According to Canton police, officers were called to the home in the 600 block of Arlington Ave. SW around 2:20 a.m.
When they arrived on the scene, they found Ishjion Taylor.
Taylor is currently in serious condition at a local hospital.
Nobody has been charged at this time, but Canton police said their investigation is ongoing.
