2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

18-year-old Canton man injured in early morning stabbing

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was stabbed early Tuesday.

According to Canton police, officers were called to the home in the 600 block of Arlington Ave. SW around 2:20 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they found Ishjion Taylor.

Taylor is currently in serious condition at a local hospital.

Nobody has been charged at this time, but Canton police said their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

19 News
Akron police: No protest-related arrests reported downtown with curfew in effect
25-year-old woman shot in the head in Summit County
19 News
Police investigate shooting that left 2 injured overnight on Cleveland’s West side
Michael Freshwater (Source: Fairview Park police)
Fairview Park man accused of leaving racist messages on 2 businesses