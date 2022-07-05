2 Strong 4 Bullies
19-year-old driver convicted of causing deadly chase with Solon police in stolen car

Jaymarlon Hayes (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old Berea man pleaded guilty to causing a fatal accident after fleeing from Solon police officers last December.

Jaymarlon Hayes pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular assault, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

According to Solon police, Hayes was driving a car which had been stolen at gunpoint in Cleveland on Dec. 2, 2021.

On Dec. 3, 2021 an officer spotted the stolen car and tried to stop Hayes around 2:30 p.m. on Solon Road near Erico Drive.

Hayes refused to pull over and continued into Bentleyville and Chagrin Falls.

The officer terminated the pursuit after losing sight of the blue Ford Fusion.

Hayes then returned to Solon after being pursued by a neighboring police agency.

He lost control westbound on Solon Road when he ran over Stop Sticks and crashed into two other vehicles.

Solon police release video of deadly chase

An 85-year-old Bainbridge Township woman was a passenger in one of the vehicles. She later died from her injuries.

The drivers of the other two vehicles, an 89-year-old Bainbridge Township man and a 37-year-old North Bloomfield, Ohio man, were treated at local hospitals for their injuries.

Hayes will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge William Vodrey on Aug. 5.

