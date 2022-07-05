25-year-old woman shot in the head in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head late Monday evening while inside her home, Akron police said.

Officers said it appears an unknown person shot a gun nearby and the bullet went through the victim’s front window in the 1600 block of Summit Lake Blvd. just before midnight.

A man inside the home called 911 when he found the victim.

Officers said the victim’s front facing window was shattered by a bullet and bullet casings were located on a boat dock by the Summit Lake Community Center, which is across the lake from the victim’s house.

According to police, the victim is being treated at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center. Her name is not being released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

