33-year-old Euclid woman reported missing

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find 33-year-old Vareena Harris, who officers said is considered a missing person.

“Her mother called police when Vareena did not call her on Mother’s Day or on her son’s birthday, which is highly unusual,” EPD stated.

Harris has no permanent address and her phone no longer works, according to EPD.

Call Euclid Detectives at 216-289-8505 and reference report #22-03642 if you see Harris or know where she may be.

Vareena Harris (Euclid Police)

