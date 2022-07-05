2 Strong 4 Bullies
36-year-old fatally stabbed in neck during altercation at Summit County apartment complex

Tallmadge Ave near where stabbing occurred
Tallmadge Ave near where stabbing occurred(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Akron Police Department are investigating the homicide of a 36-year-old man.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, Coy Oswalt was involved in an altercation on the afternoon of July 2 at a Tallmadge Avenue apartment complex in Akron.

During the altercation, Oswalt was stabbed in the neck.

Paramedics took Oswalt to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead from the stab wound, the medical examiner said.

Akron police have not released any information about a suspect.

