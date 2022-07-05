2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron mayor to lift downtown curfew on Wednesday if protests remain peaceful

Akron police officers gathered on South High Street as the mayor's overnight curfew went into...
Akron police officers gathered on South High Street as the mayor's overnight curfew went into effect.(WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is expected to lift a curfew on Wednesday for the downtown area if protests over the police-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker remain peaceful.

Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)

The mayor and police initially issued the overnight curfew on Monday after nearly 50 individuals were arrested for protests that turned destructive late Sunday night.

RELATED: Police disperse small crowd on Monday without incident as Akron curfew goes into effect

Mayor Horrigan released the following statement on Tuesday:

“I want to again thank all those who have protested peacefully in our community over the last several days. Citizens have a right to make their voices heard, and I fully support that. The community respected the curfew which we put in place last night and did not further damage our downtown corridor. I expect tonight to be the same. In an effort to support all those who are peacefully protesting, I plan to lift the curfew in our downtown footprint starting tomorrow. As always, public safety remains our top priority and I urge our community to report any instances or threats of violence or destruction so that a small group of agitators does not cause further damage to our city and small businesses.”

The downtown curfew will still take effect on Tuesday at 9 p.m. until Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

