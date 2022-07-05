2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron Municipal Courthouse closed July 5

Akron Municipal Court
Akron Municipal Court(Google Maps)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Municipal Courthouse will be closed on Tuesday, July 5.

Those in custody will have arraignments held remotely.

Individuals who are not in custody and were scheduled to appear on a summons on July 1 and July 5 are instructed to appear in person at the Akron Municipal Court on July 8.

Court users who have questions can call the Akron Municipal Court at 330-375-2120 and leave a voicemail, or contact their assigned courtroom directly.

Click here to see the courtroom contacts in the Departmental Directory.

