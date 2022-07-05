Akron police: No protest-related arrests reported downtown with curfew in effect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department said there were no arrests made in the area where protests over Jayland Walker’s death were taking place on the first night a downtown curfew took effect.

Mayor Dan Horrigan and police issued the curfew for downtown Akron, which is in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice, after approximately 50 individuals were arrested for protests that turned destructive late Sunday night.

Damages included shattered windows, broken fixtures, and overturned plantstands.

