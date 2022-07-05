2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron police: No protest-related arrests reported downtown with curfew in effect

19 News
19 News
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department said there were no arrests made in the area where protests over Jayland Walker’s death were taking place on the first night a downtown curfew took effect.

Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)

Mayor Dan Horrigan and police issued the curfew for downtown Akron, which is in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice, after approximately 50 individuals were arrested for protests that turned destructive late Sunday night.

RELATED: Police disperse small crowd on Monday without incident as Akron curfew goes into effect

Damages included shattered windows, broken fixtures, and overturned plantstands.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

18-year-old Canton man injured in early morning stabbing
25-year-old woman shot in the head in Summit County
19 News
Police investigate shooting that left 2 injured overnight on Cleveland’s West side
Michael Freshwater (Source: Fairview Park police)
Fairview Park man accused of leaving racist messages on 2 businesses