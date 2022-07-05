2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron restaurant owner pulls solo shift after Jayland Walker protests turn hectic

The 25-year-old unarmed Black man was killed by Akron Police after high-speed chase.
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - When Eddie Sutter’s workers told him they were “uncomfortable” coming to work Tuesday, he supported them and still showed up, covering all the shifts and doing the work solo.

“I really didn’t know what I was gonna do about the situation but I knew I had to be here anyways for various reasons,” said Sutter. “Sunday night is the night they decided to go from peaceful to not so peaceful,” he said.

Protests over Akron Police Department officers killing of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, turned contentious over the holiday weekend.

Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)

Some businesses shut down after experiencing damage by vandals.

‘Significant’ damages reported in Akron after unrest at Jayland Walker protests (photos)

19 News cameras were rolling as several businesses in downtown Akron boarded their windows in preparation of more protests.

Eddie's Famous Cheesesteaks & Grille owner opens despite shuttered businesses in downtown...
Eddie's Famous Cheesesteaks & Grille owner opens despite shuttered businesses in downtown Akron. The owner, Eddie Sutter, worked a solo shift after employees called out of work over safety concerns.(WOIO-TV)

But Eddie’s Famous Cheesesteaks and Grille stayed the course.

Eddie's Famous Cheesesteaks & Grille owner opens despite shuttered businesses in downtown...
Eddie's Famous Cheesesteaks & Grille owner opens despite shuttered businesses in downtown Akron. The owner, Eddie Sutter, worked a solo shift after employees called out of work over safety concerns.(WOIO-TV)

“I’m a small business, the bills don’t stop, you still got to pay the rent, you still got to pay utilities, still got to pay your employees so I don’t have the luxury of just shutting down,” said Sutter. “The last thing I’m going to do is have anyone come into a situation where they’re uncomfortable, I mean, I value my employees, I need my employees,” he said.

The restaurant was packed during Tuesday lunch hours and several told 19 News they tipped their hats to Eddie for working through the challenges.

“I mean it’s impressive. I used to work in a shop like this and it’s hard work,” said Josh Hemp, a customer.

Sutter said he does it for his loyal customers, but he also wants to send a message.

“Downtown Akron is very very safe, this weekend’s situation is not indicative of Downtown Akron and all of us downtown businesses certainly need the city of Akron and beyond to get through all this,” he said. “Pray for the city, pray for the city, pray that we bounce back.” said Sutter.

The curfew in Downtown Akron is in effect Tuesday from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday, when it will be lifted.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Vareena Harris
33-year-old Euclid woman reported missing
Bedford's VFW Post regains ownership of former building
Bedford VFW Post regains ownership of former building through fundraising, donations
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
BP robbery suspect
Armed robbery suspect wanted by Ashtabula police