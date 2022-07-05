Akron restaurant owner pulls solo shift after Jayland Walker protests turn hectic

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - When Eddie Sutter’s workers told him they were “uncomfortable” coming to work Tuesday, he supported them and still showed up, covering all the shifts and doing the work solo.

“I really didn’t know what I was gonna do about the situation but I knew I had to be here anyways for various reasons,” said Sutter. “Sunday night is the night they decided to go from peaceful to not so peaceful,” he said.

Protests over Akron Police Department officers killing of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, turned contentious over the holiday weekend.

Some businesses shut down after experiencing damage by vandals.

19 News cameras were rolling as several businesses in downtown Akron boarded their windows in preparation of more protests.

Eddie's Famous Cheesesteaks & Grille owner opens despite shuttered businesses in downtown Akron. The owner, Eddie Sutter, worked a solo shift after employees called out of work over safety concerns. (WOIO-TV)

But Eddie’s Famous Cheesesteaks and Grille stayed the course.

“I’m a small business, the bills don’t stop, you still got to pay the rent, you still got to pay utilities, still got to pay your employees so I don’t have the luxury of just shutting down,” said Sutter. “The last thing I’m going to do is have anyone come into a situation where they’re uncomfortable, I mean, I value my employees, I need my employees,” he said.

The restaurant was packed during Tuesday lunch hours and several told 19 News they tipped their hats to Eddie for working through the challenges.

“I mean it’s impressive. I used to work in a shop like this and it’s hard work,” said Josh Hemp, a customer.

Sutter said he does it for his loyal customers, but he also wants to send a message.

“Downtown Akron is very very safe, this weekend’s situation is not indicative of Downtown Akron and all of us downtown businesses certainly need the city of Akron and beyond to get through all this,” he said. “Pray for the city, pray for the city, pray that we bounce back.” said Sutter.

The curfew in Downtown Akron is in effect Tuesday from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday, when it will be lifted.

