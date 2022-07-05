Armed robbery suspect wanted by Ashtabula police
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a BP gas station at gunpoint on Sunday, July 3.
Ashtabula police said the suspect, who was wearing a blue sweatshirt and a blue mask covering his face, walked into the BP in the 4000 block of Park Ave. around 6:10 a.m.
At some point during the robbery, police said the unknown suspect pointed a gun at the employee.
After grabbing several items, he fled on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ashtabula police at 440-992-7174.
