Armed robbery suspect wanted by Ashtabula police

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a BP gas station at gunpoint on Sunday, July 3.

Ashtabula police said the suspect, who was wearing a blue sweatshirt and a blue mask covering his face, walked into the BP in the 4000 block of Park Ave. around 6:10 a.m.

BP robbery suspect ((Source: Ashtabula police))

At some point during the robbery, police said the unknown suspect pointed a gun at the employee.

After grabbing several items, he fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ashtabula police at 440-992-7174.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.