Bedford VFW Post regains ownership of former building through fundraising, donations

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - VFW Post 1082 has regained ownership of its former building after losing it three years ago.

A different company bought it in 2019, after the post fell behind on property taxes.

Members say it was a big blow, especially since the building has been around since the 1930′s and always occupied by veterans.

“It was pretty devastating,” said Henry Jones, a Korean War Veteran.

Jones has been a member of Post 1082 for more years than he can count.

He came to the VFW for comradeship and support, and the sale of the building put that all on the line.

That’s where the now former District Seven VFW Commander, Tim Zvoncheck, came in.

“You convinced me that this was a reality. That this could happen,” said Zvoncheck.

Zvoncheck says he saw how hard Post 1082 was working to get their building back. They made constant “to go” dinners to raise money and held fundraisers, so he reached out to a locally owned lender to see if they’d make a donation.

They never expected what they received: a $25,000 check from Nation’s Lending Corporation, and another $2,500 from VFW Post 3345 in Strongsville.

The two donations were enough to help Post 1082 buy back their building.

Now, the post can continue to serve those who’ve served our country.

Post Quartermaster Willie Adams says they plan to pay the building off in seven years.

If you’d like to donate, you can make a check out to “French Bartlett Post 1082.”

The post’s address is 343 Northfield Road. Bedford, Ohio, 44146.

