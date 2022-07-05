Cleveland Guardians ‘saddened by tragic shooting of Jayland Walker’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians issued a statement on July 4 expressing how the organization is “saddened by the tragic shooting of Jayland Walker that occurred in Akron.”

“As an organization, we are committed to uniting and inspiring our city and making a positive impact in our broader community,” the Guardians said. “We urge peace and togetherness in support of those suffering in Akron.

The Akron Rubberducks game slated for July 4 was postponed due to the city-wide curfew in Akron, which the organization stands by:

“As a result of the City of Akron’s city-wide curfew declared by the Mayor, and out of respect for our players, fans, and those who are mourning, we support the decision to postpone tonight’s Akron Rubberducks game against the Altoona Curve. We stand with you, Akron.”

