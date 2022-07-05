Cuyahoga County executive proposing financial support for out-of-state abortion travel
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Executive Armand Budish told women at a rally in Downtown Cleveland today that he is proposing that the county pays for all employees’ travel and lodging if they must go out of state for an abortion.
He said that this is something he plans on bringing to council in the next week or so.
Budish also said his proposal includes funding to local groups to pay for travel and lodging for anyone in Cuyahoga County to get an abortion.
This proposal will include an anti-discrimination ordinance, Budish said, which would protect women from being fired if they go out of state to get an abortion.
