Driver charged in crash that killed girlfriend, injured 2 children held on $1 million bond

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 26-year-old Euclid man suspected of driving under the influence during a crash that resulted in the death of his girlfriend appeared in court on Tuesday.

Augustin Thompkins appeared by video for his arraignment at Bedford Municipal Court. He faces various charges, including:

Involuntary manslaughter

Aggravated vehicular assault

Aggravated homicide by vehicle

Fleeing and eluding

Endangering children

Operating a vehicle under the influence

Resisting arrest

Driving in marked lanes

The judge ordered that Thompkins, who appeared on Tuesday without an attorney, remain at the Solon Jail on a $1 million bond until he can return with legal representation on Wednesday.

According to crash investigators, 26-year-old Ishonna Pratcher, of Euclid, died as a result of the crash.

Pratcher was identified by Solon police as Thompkins’ girlfriend.

Police said Solon officers initially stopped the Jeep SUV driven by Thompkins on I-480 east near I-271 in Warrensville Heights after he was seen swerving on the roadway.

Solon police requested Warrensville Heights officers to the scene, but Thompkins fled from the traffic stop before they arrived and was able to escape from their sight temporarily.

Another Solon officer later saw Thompkin’s vehicle crash on the opposite side of U.S. 422 near the Harper Road exit.

Pratcher was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, according to Solon police. She was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

The couple’s two children, identified as a 5-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy, were also injured during the crash. Both were treated at an area hospital, but have since been released.

Solon police said the children are in the custody of family members and will be monitored by the Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Family Services.

